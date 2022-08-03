WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan insurgents claim responsibility for downing of army helicopter
Baloch insurgents say they shot down the "low flying helicopter" with an anti-aircraft weapon, however, a senior military official dismissed the insurgents' claim as propaganda and fake news.
Pakistan insurgents claim responsibility for downing of army helicopter
The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of Baloch insurgent groups, said that they shot down a low flying helicopter. / AP
By Elis Gjevori
August 3, 2022

Separatist insurgents in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan province have said they shot down a military helicopter that went down during a flood relief operation, killing all six on board including a top army commander.

A senior military official dismissed the insurgents' claim as propaganda and fake news on Wednesday. The military said the helicopter crashed during bad weather.

The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of Baloch insurgent groups, said in a statement sent to Reuters late on Tuesday that its fighters shot down the "low flying helicopter" with an anti-aircraft weapon.

The group provided no evidence and Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

Ethnic Baloch militants have for decades waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government in the southwestern province, complaining that its rich gas and mineral resource are unfairly exploited to the benefit of other parts of the country.

RECOMMENDED

The province is also home to deep-water Gawadar port, which neighbouring China has been developing as part of a multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to link road and sea routes with Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

The insurgents oppose those projects and try to attack them.

The commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, was among those killed on the helicopter.

READ MORE:Army general, others killed in Pakistan helicopter crash

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says