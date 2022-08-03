The United States has warned Americans travelling abroad they face an increased risk of violence after the US announced the killing of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri.

His killing in a drone strike in Kabul over the weekend dealt the biggest blow to Al Qaeda since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, prompting US President Joe Biden to declare that "justice had been delivered."

Following the strike, the US State Department on Tuesday urged US citizens to "maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when travelling abroad."

"Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe," the department said in a statement.

"These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings."

