The United States has defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to Taiwan, saying she was within her rights to visit the island state even as enraged China repeated its warning that Pelosi's visit will have consequences.

The Biden administration wants to keep tensions between Washington and Beijing worsened by a high-level visit to Taiwan from boiling over into a conflict, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said late on Tuesday.

He said Pelosi was within her rights to visit Taiwan but also stressed that the trip did not constitute a violation of Chinese sovereignty or America's longstanding "one-China" policy.

"What we don't want to see is this spiral into any kind of a crisis or conflict," Kirby told reporters in a briefing. "There's just no reason to amp this up," he added.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the island state, but China condemned the highest-level US visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

US envoy summoned

Beijing said that Pelosi's trip was "extremely dangerous" and warned the "consequences are extremely serious."

It also summoned the US ambassador in Beijing to slam Pelosi's "egregious" trip to Taiwan. China said, "it will not sit idly by."

Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said the United States "shall pay the price for its own mistakes" and urged Washington to "immediately address its wrongdoings, take practical measures to undo the adverse effects caused by Pelosi's visit to Taiwan."

Chinese warplanes meanwhile buzzed the line dividing the Taiwan Strait before her arrival, and the Chinese military announced joint air and sea drills near Taiwan starting on Tuesday night and test launches of conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan, with the Chinese state news agency Xinhua describing live-fire drills and other exercises around Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday.

Kirby said that the United States will continue to operate in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific. Beyond the military moves, Kirby said China could use "economic coercion" against Taiwan without going into detail.

North Korea 'denounces' visit