At least four people are now known to have died in a wildfire sweeping through California, authorities said, as they warned the toll from the western US state's worst blaze this year could rise further.

"We have four fatalities confirmed, and that number could change," Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Courtney Kreider told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

Two of the dead were found in a car on Sunday, apparently caught in the flames as they tried to flee.

There were no details about the other deaths.

At least 3,000 people have been told to leave their homes in and around the town of Klamath River, with 100 structures already destroyed.

"Our goal today is to effectively communicate with people, and we're asking them to obey the evacuation orders," Kreider said.

"Our priority is to protect life and property."

Rain and cooler conditions brought some relief to hundreds of firefighters battling to protect the 8,000-person town of Yreka, but the human cost of the inferno was already mounting.

READ MORE:California: Largest blaze of the year claims lives as thousands evacuate

Unstable fire behaviour

State fire department CalFire said better weather overnight had helped limit the spread of the so-called McKinney Fire, but vegetation remained extremely dry and vulnerable to lightning strikes.

"The continued threat of thunderstorms and the associated strong, erratic winds could result in increased fire behaviour," CalFire said.