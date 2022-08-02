The first official shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russian attack has reached Turkish territorial waters near the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni is due to be inspected on Wednesday by a joint coordination centre established in Istanbul last week.

After the inspection by Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian officials the ship will deliver its cargo of 26,000 tonnes of maize to Tripoli, Lebanon.

"The inspection of the ship by the joint inspection team will begin (Wednesday) morning," the Turkish defence ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports — Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny — for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

READ MORE:Ukraine grain deal is a product of Ankara's diplomatic success: Erdogan

Joint coordination centre