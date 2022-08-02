The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has said that it will re-evaluate the withdrawal plan of the United Nations peacekeeping mission after deadly anti-UN protests last week, suggesting it may ask the force to leave sooner than expected.

President Felix Tshisekedi chaired a crisis meeting on Tuesday as demonstrations escalated after UN peacekeepers opened fire on civilians, killing three, in Kasindi, an eastern border post with Uganda.

Including numbers of deaths from other towns, the government said that 36 people, including four UN peacekeepers, were killed last week.

Around 170 people were wounded, the government commission sent to assess the aftermath of the protests added.

Protesters accuse the mission of failing to protect civilians against militia groups that have wreaked havoc in the region for decades.

Total disapproval