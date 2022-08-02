Pakistani search teams have found the wreckage of a helicopter that went down the previous day in the country’s flood-stricken southwest, the military said.

An army general and five others on board were killed, it said on Tuesday.

The aircraft had lost contact with the air-traffic control tower in Balochistan province on Monday evening while flying on a relief mission in a flood-hit area in the southwest.

A military statement identified the deceased officer as regional commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali. It said that, according to an initial probe, the crash happened due to bad weather.

The helicopter was part of aid efforts in the flood-affected Balochistan, where rains and flash floods since June have killed nearly 150 people. The military provided no further details.

Pakistan's President Arif Ali, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other senior politicians offered their condolences to the victims' families.

Türkiye also was "deeply saddened" over the deaths in the crash.

"We convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly government and people of Pakistan," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.