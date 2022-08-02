As the news of Ayman al Zawahiri’s killing broke out on Monday, reactions pouring in from the world elicited praise and reflected President Biden’s “delivered justice” sentiment.

What made the 71-year-old Al Qaeda supremo one of the prime US targets and how did he arrive to the point where he had to live discreetly, away from the public glare?

Zawahiri was accused by the US of plotting the Sept 11 attacks alongside Osama bin Laden, who was killed 11 years ago in another US raid in Pakistan’s Abbottabad.

9/11 made both Laden and Zawahiri the faces of Al Qaeda.

But who was this man, who appeared to have a calm demeanour in often released photos and videos, while the group that he led spread fear across the world?

Family of doctors and scholars

Born in Egypt on June 19, 1951, Zawahiri belonged to a middle-class, educated family that lived in the suburbs of Cairo. Many in his family were learned scholars and doctors with professional degrees.

His grandfather, Rabia al Zawahiri, was a highly respected and influential man who served as the grand imam of Al Azhar — a mosque and a reputed centre of Islamic learning that enjoys credibility across the Muslim world.

His great-uncle, Abdel Rahman Azzam, was the first secretary of the Arab League, while his father was a professor of pharmacology at Cairo University.

In 1974, Zawahiri graduated from Cairo University’s medical school and obtained a master’s degree in surgery four years later. He opened a medical clinic in the suburbs of Cairo but soon gave up on it.