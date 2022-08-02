China has said that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip.

Pelosi was in Malaysia on Tuesday, the second stop in a tour that has sparked rage in Beijing after reports of a potential Taipei visit.

"The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Earlier, Taiwan's military said it was "determined, capable and confident" it could protect the island against increased threats by China over a potential visit by Pelosi.

"We are meticulously preparing various plans and appropriate troops will be dispatched to respond in accordance with the regulations of emergency situation responses and the threat posed by the enemy," Taipei's defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation to touched down at an air force base amid tight security in Kuala Lumpur.

She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

US-China tensions