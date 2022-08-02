Asian shares have been mostly lower amid concerns about regional stability as an expected visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan prompted threats from Beijing.

Benchmarks headed downward across the board in the region in early trading on Tuesday, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia.

US long-term Treasury yields dropped to a four-month low, pulling the US dollar down, amid a bid for safer assets after China threatened repercussions in the event of the visit by Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory. Crude oil also sank.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.4 percent to 27,594.73. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.5 percent to 2,439.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.5 percent to 19,675.87, while the Shanghai Composite dove 2.3 percent to 3,186.27.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks pared declines and the Aussie dollar weakened after the central bank raised the key rate by an as-expected 50 basis points, with markets interpreting changes to the accompanying policy statement as dovish.

Taiwan visit tensions

China sees Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly warned of “serious consequences” if the reported trip to the island goes ahead.

Pelosi has said she is visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan for talks on a variety of topics, including trade, Covid-19, climate change and security.

While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported Pelosi will arrive on Tuesday night, making her the highest-ranking elected US official to visit in more than 25 years.