The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 37 as more rain hampered recovery operations and possible severe weather overnight threatened to provoke further damage.

"We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing," tweeted Andy Beshear, governor of the south-central US state" on Monday.

"Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he added.

Beshear has said he expects the death toll to continue to rise as search and rescue teams fan out across flood-hit areas and recover more bodies.

Their efforts were hampered by more rain on Monday, with a series of new storms forecast to arrive overnight.

"If things weren't hard enough on the people of this region, they're getting rain right now," Beshear said earlier in the day. "There is severe storm potential today in all of the impacted areas.

"That is just not right."

'Complex of storms'