Spanish football club Barcelona sold 25 percent of Barca Studios, which manages the club's digital business and audiovisual productions, to Socios.com for $102.5 million dollars (100 million euros), club's president Joan Laporta has said.

Club members had voted to allow the sale of 49 percent of the shares.

"For the moment, we have sold 25 percent to Socios.com," Laporta said at the press conference on Monday to present Jules Kounde, bought for a reported $51.2 million (50 million euros) from Sevilla, as a Barcelona player.

Earlier this summer, the deeply indebted club sold 15 percent of its La Liga TV revenue to the American investment fund Sixth Street in two tranches or a total of 400m euros before going on a transfer spree.

In addition to Kounde, Barcelona have bought Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Raphinha from Leeds and signed AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea's Danish central defender Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

Drive to raise money