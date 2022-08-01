Thousands of Indonesian and American troops have began a two-week joint military exercise that Washington said aims to advance "regional cooperation in support of a free and open" Asia-Pacific region.

The exercise that started on Monday is taking place on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra and the Riau islands, an Indonesian province of islets scattered near Singapore and Malaysia.

"This is really an exercise to build trust, build togetherness, mutual understanding, increase capability and other related matters," Major General Stephen Smith, commander of the participating US troops, told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

"So this is really a military exercise and not a threat to any party."

The US and its Asian allies have expressed growing concern about China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific, but Washington said the drills were not aimed at any country even though they would be significantly larger than previous exercises.

Tensions over Pelosi visit