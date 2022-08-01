Dozens of British citizens blacklisted by Russia

Russia has said it was blacklisting 39 British citizens, including Labour Party leader Keir Starmer and former prime minister David Cameron, adding to the list of British citizens — mostly politicians and journalists — who were banned from entering the country since the start of its military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that the listed UK citizens "contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation".

The new additions include several Labour MPs, Scottish politicians and members of the House of Lords. Among the media names is the head of the BBC's newsgathering Jonathan Munro, TV presenter Piers Morgan and BBC News presenter Huw Edwards.

Moscow seeks to ban 'unfriendly' nations from adopting Russians

Russian lawmakers have introduced a bill to the lower house of the country's parliament banning the adoption of Russian children by citizens of "unfriendly countries".

The bill allows for the adoption bans to be lifted in the future should a given country stop carrying out "unfriendly actions" against Russia.

"Sending our children to be raised in 'unfriendly countries' is a blow to the future of the nation," the bill's authors wrote.

Ukraine says over 40 settlements retaken in key Kherson region

Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured more than 40 settlements in the key southern region of Kherson, as Kiev looks to drive back Russian troops in a counter-offensive, the local governor said.

"Today, 46 settlements have already been de-occupied in the Kherson region," Dmytro Butriy, the head of the Ukrainian regional administration, told national TV.

Moscow seized almost all the territory of the economically and strategically important region bordering the annexed Crimea peninsula during the first days of the conflict. But in recent weeks the Ukrainian army, bolstered by deliveries of Western-supplied long-range artillery, have sought to stage a counter-offensive in the area.

Russia outlines plans to rebuild Ukraine's devastated Mariupol

A senior Russian official has outlined plans to rebuild Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol that suffered a devastating siege and heavy shelling before being captured by Russian troops.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with Russia's RBC TV channel that the first buildings currently under construction will be ready by the autumn.

"The first residential buildings will be standing by September. We will already have the first hospitals, will build a centre of the emergencies ministry," he said.

Russia: Harpoon, HIMARS systems destroyed in Ukraine