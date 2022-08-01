Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing has received the approval of the national defence and security council to extend his rule under a state of emergency for a further six months, state media reported on Monday.

"The members unanimously supported the proposal to extend the period of the declared state of emergency for another six months under Section 425 of the Constitution," the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

"In our country, we must continue to strengthen the 'genuine and disciplined multi-party democratic system' which is the desire of the people," the paper cited Min Aung Hlaing as saying.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup, with conflict spreading across the Southeast Asian country after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in cities.