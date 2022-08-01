Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said he hoped the tension with Kosovo would be resolved by Monday.

Vucic met with Serbian Chief of Staff Milan Mojsilovic and the commander of the NATO Force in Kosovo (KFOR) in Belgrade, Serbia.

Following the meeting, Vucic noted on late Sunday that he is hoping to find a solution with Kosovo in the coming period.

"I believe that, for the short term, we will have good news. I can't say what will happen next. But this will de-escalate [tensions] if not tonight then tomorrow," Vucic said.

He also noted that this is a chance to gain time for talks.

Pointing out that the coming weeks and months will be a very difficult political struggle, Vucic said, "I would like to thank those who have controlled themselves, especially the Kosovo Serbs."

"I want to reiterate once again that we will not surrender and Serbia will win," he said.

Earlier Vucic defined the tensions as a "complex situation" and blamed Kosovo for the escalating tensions over the license plates and ID cards.

READ MORE:NATO-led KFOR ready to intervene amid Kosovo-Serbia tensions