Kosovo has postponed the decision for a month which introduced the application of national license plates and border crossing documents with Serbia in the country.

The decision came after Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti met with American and European international representatives.

"On this occasion, the Government of Kosova pledges to delay the implementation of the two decisions of 29 June 2022 until 1 September 2022, starting from that moment on Monday, 1 August 2022, once all barricades are removed and complete freedom of movement is restored on all roads in the north of Kosova," the government said in a press release.

The government condemned the Kosovo Serbs' action to close the border crossings on Sunday, claiming that it was planned by the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

"We thank our international partners, and US Ambassador Jeffrey Hovenier in particular, for their involvement and contribution," the press release added.

Cavusoglu in contact with Serbian, Kosovar counterparts

Türkiye’s foreign minister held separate phone calls on Sunday with his Kosovar and Serbian counterparts as tensions between Serbia and Kosovo continued to rise.

Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that “common sense must prevail” in the region, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.