WORLD
4 MIN READ
'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place
The summer box office showed signs of slowing down this weekend as the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” opened in theatres across North America.
'DC League of Super-Pets' debuts in first place
Though slightly less than expected, it was still enough to capture the first-place spot and knock Jordan Peele’s “Nope” into second place in its second weekend. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 31, 2022

"DC League of Super-Pets" an animated adventure about the four-legged friends of superheroes, has opened in first place at the domestic box office with $23 million from 4,313 theatres. 

Though the Warner Bros. movie sold enough tickets to dethrone Jordan Peele's "Nope" on North American charts, it's a mediocre start given the film's $90 million price tag.

Sure, the Legion of Super-Pets aren't as recognizable as Superman or Aquaman, but "DC League of Super-Pets" could have resonated with audiences a little more given its affiliation with DC Comics and its high-wattage voice cast in Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. 

In pandemic times, "DC League of Super-Pets" is yet another kid-friendly film that has struggled to wow in its box office debut. 

Movies aimed at family audiences have been a mixed bag as of late, which is concerning because it's a demographic that has always been a reliable source of revenue. 

In terms of opening weekend revenues, "DC League of Super-Pets" arrived behind Pixar's "Lightyear," which debuted to $51 million, and Universal's "Minions: The Rise of Gru," which opened to $107 million. But its start falls in line with other pandemic-era family films like "The Bad Guys" ($23.9 million), "Sing 2" ($22.3 million) and Disney's "Encanto" ($27 million). 

However, "DC League of Super-Pets" doesn't have much competition on the horizon, which could work to its advantage. It helps that audiences liked the film, which landed an "A-" CinemaScore. 

READ MORE:Amazon unveils a different Middle-earth in 'Lord of the Rings' series

RECOMMENDED

This weekend's other new nationwide release, B.J. Novak's true-crime inspired dark comedy "Vengeance," barely cracked the top 10. 

The R-rated film opened in line with expectations, pulling in a lackluster $1.75 million from 998 theaters. Novak, who also wrote the screenplay, portrays a New York City-based journalist and podcaster who travels to Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was only casually dating. 

The well-reviewed "Vengeance" appealed to mostly male audiences (men accounted for 55 percent of ticket buyers), who gave the film a "B+" CinemaScore. 

With "DC League of Super-Pets" easily winning the weekend, "Nope" slid to second place with $18.5 million from 3,807 venues. So far, the UFO thriller – starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer – has generated $80.5 million in North America. "Nope" hasn't opened yet at the international box office. 

READ MORE: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' makes best franchise debut

Disney's "Thor: Love and Thunder" took the No. 3 spot with $13.1 million from 3,650 locations in its fourth weekend in theaters. 

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" landed in fourth place, bringing in $10.8 million from 3,578 cinemas in its fifth outing. 

Paramount's "Top Gun: Maverick" rounded out the top five with $8.2 million in its 10th weekend of release. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground