Parts of Beirut's grain silos have collapsed, just days before the second anniversary of a catastrophic explosion at the Lebanese capital's port that ravaged the stores and parts of the city.

A cloud of dust covered Beirut's port on Sunday, while local media reported that two towers fell in the heavily damaged silos' northern section, where a fire has been burning for more than two weeks.

Footage of the incident showed part of the silo crumbling and a large cloud billowing up after debris hit the ground.

The structure had absorbed much of the impact of the devastating explosion on August 4, 2020 at Beirut's port that killed more than 200 people and injured more than 6,500.

The silos shielded large swaths of the city's west from the devastating effects of the blast, which was caused by haphazardly stored ammonium nitrate fertiliser catching fire.

Soaring summer temperatures

Sunday's partial collapse came around two weeks after a fire erupted in the port's northern silos due to the fermentation of remaining grain stocks along with soaring summer temperatures, according to authorities.