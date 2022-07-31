A former US official has said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan deserves to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing Erdogan's efforts in brokering the Ukrainian grain export deal.

Former US Undersecretary of Defense Dov S. Zakheim penned an article, “The triumph of Turkey’s Erdogan” for the Hill news website that was published on Friday.

"Erdogan deserves at least to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize," he wrote.

“Erdogan, working alongside the United Nations, was able to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine that would allow the shipment of grain from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea,” he said.

'Major triumph' for Erdogan

He noted that 22 million tons of grains had not moved due to a Russian blockade and that there were disagreements between Moscow and Kiev about the clearing of mines in the Black Sea.