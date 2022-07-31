Clashes have erupted between Iranian border guards and Taliban forces, officials said, with the Afghan side confirming that one of their border officers was killed and another wounded.

Both sides accused the other of opening fire first during Sunday's exchange of fire.

"We have one killed and one wounded; the cause of the clash is not clear yet," the police spokesperson of the southern Afghan province of Nimroze, Bahram Haqmal, said.

"There was a clash between the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Taliban forces," Meysam Barazandeh, governor of Iran's Hirmand county, was quoted as saying by the Farsnews agency.

He added that "the conflict was brief and has ended."

Farsnews reported that clashes took place on the Iranian side of the border, in the Shaghalak area of Hirmand country, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

"A border violation by the Taliban took place today," Barazandeh said, adding that "our forces gave the necessary response", and that there "were no casualties" on the Iranian side.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said Taliban forces shot at some houses in the town of Dust Mohammad, which was followed by an exchange of fire "for several minutes."

Afghanistan blames Iranian guards