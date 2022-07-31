At least 26 people, including children, have died in floods unleashed by torrential rains in eastern Kentucky, and more fatalities are predicted with authorities expecting to continue finding bodies for weeks.

"There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day," Governor Andy Beshear wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"I know of several additional bodies, and we know it's going to grow," the governor told NBC News. "We are going to be finding bodies for weeks."

Four children were confirmed dead as of Saturday and the governor told NBC News he feared that number would go up at least by two on Sunday.

Major national disaster