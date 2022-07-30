India will ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025, following the death of two officers in a crash, the latest in a series of casualties involving the single-engine jet's failure, a local newspaper reported.

The MiG-21s have long past their retirement but must be replaced before being grounded, The Times of India quoted unnamed Indian Air Force officials as saying on Saturday.

The report did not specify what portion of India's fighter-jet capability would be affected. The Wion news outlet said the air force has around 70 MiG-21s. The air force and Defence Ministry have been buying aircraft from Western makers in recent years.

A senior ministry official declined to confirm or deny the Times of India report, telling the Reuters news agency only that discussions on the future of the MiG-21 were under way, as sourcing of spare parts from Russia was increasingly difficult due to the conflict in Ukraine.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

