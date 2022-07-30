The World Health Organization's European office has warned that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, while stressing that severe complications were still rare.

"With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement on Saturday.

Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be "interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak".

However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.

"The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications," Smallwood noted.

READ MORE: US reports first monkeypox cases in children

A global health emergency

The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.