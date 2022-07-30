Austrian political leaders have expressed shock over the death of a doctor who closed her practice after she reported receiving death threats from opponents of Covid-19 restrictions and vaccines.

The body of Dr. Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, a general practitioner who had publicly stressed the effectiveness of vaccination, was found at her practice office in a rural area of northern Austria on Friday, Austrian media said.

Prosecutors in Wels confirmed a suicide and said notes were found, the contents of which they would not divulge, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Kellermayr announced a month ago that she was closing the practice temporarily after more than seven months of receiving death threats. She said she had spent over 100,000 euros ($102,000) on security.

In mid-July, Kellermayr said was permanently closing the practice because she couldn't “offer any perspective for whether or when it will be possible for us to work under ‘normal’ circumstances.”

"Brutal reality"