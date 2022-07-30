Iran said it had arrested a Swedish national on allegations of espionage, without providing details on the suspect's identity nor the date of their detention.

Iran's intelligence ministry said on Saturday it had "identified and arrested a national of the Kingdom of Sweden suspected of espionage".

In early May, the Swedish foreign ministry said a Swede in his 30s had been arrested in Iran.

It was not immediately clear if the announcement on Saturday refers to that man or another Swede.

"In all the previous trips, the suspect... communicated with a number of European and non-European suspects who were under surveillance in Iran," the statement read.

"The suspect in question re-entered the country a few months ago after the arrest of another European spy" to collect information, it alleged, adding the suspect had been taken into custody while leaving Iran.

READ MORE: Swedish court hands life term to ex-Iran official over 1988 purge

"Proxy spies"