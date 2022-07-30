China says it is conducting military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), was conducting “live-fire exercises” on Saturday near the Pingtan islands off Fujian province from 8am to 9pm, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication whether Saturday’s exercise also might include missiles, fighter planes, or other weapons.

Pelosi, who would be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, has yet to confirm whether she will go.

President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in a phone call on Thursday against “external interference” in Beijing’s dealings with the island.

READ MORE:China calls out US over Ukraine, Taiwan 'double standards'