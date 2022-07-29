The United States has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said when asked about a possible visit to the island by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"(We've) seen no physical, tangible indications of anything untoward with respect to Taiwan," Kirby told reporters on Friday.

Pelosi has not confirmed a potential trip to Taiwan.

China has warned against a potential visit to Taiwan by Pelosi, which is being billed as a show of support for Taiwan.

Beijing has warned of unspecified "serious consequences" if she follows through with her plans.

Tensions around the island were a dominant topic on Thursday in a phone call between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which the Chinese leader warned his US counterpart “not to play with fire” over Taiwan.

