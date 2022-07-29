Istanbul has made it to Time Magazine's greatest places of the world 2022 list.

Türkiye's top tourist destination became part of the list compiled by the magazine's editorial staff.

This year, the list with 50 cities from 36 countries, focused on sustainable and successful economic recovery post-pandemic.

Toronto, Miami, Bogota, Marseille, Nairobi, Seoul, the North Pole region and Dolni Morava were also on the list.

In a description of Istanbul under the title, Classic Reborn, it stated: "Coinciding with the country’s deanglicized rebranding of its name (which has been used by Turkish people since 1923), Turkiye’s most magical city is experiencing a renaissance of its own."