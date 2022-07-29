TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul makes it to Time Magazine's list of greatest places
Türkiye's "most magical city" has been selected as one of the 50 greatest places in the world for 2022 by Time Magazine.
This year, the list with 50 cities from 36 countries, focused on sustainable and successful economic recovery post-pandemic. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 29, 2022

Istanbul has made it to Time Magazine's greatest places of the world 2022 list.

Türkiye's top tourist destination became part of the list compiled by the magazine's editorial staff.

This year, the list with 50 cities from 36 countries, focused on sustainable and successful economic recovery post-pandemic.

Toronto, Miami, Bogota, Marseille, Nairobi, Seoul, the North Pole region and Dolni Morava were also on the list.

In a description of Istanbul under the title, Classic Reborn, it stated: "Coinciding with the country’s deanglicized rebranding of its name (which has been used by Turkish people since 1923), Turkiye’s most magical city is experiencing a renaissance of its own."

Galataport, which is located in Istanbul's historic Karakoy neighborhood, is home to the world’s first underground cruise terminal, it said.

It also mentioned Istanbul's first contemporary art museum Istanbul Modern, which was designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, and Ataturk Cultural Center which became operational last year for the first time in 13 years.

SOURCE:AA
