WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian teenager near Ramallah
At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the occupied West Bank including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.
Israeli army kills Palestinian teenager near Ramallah
The fresh Israeli aggression comes after two Palestinians were killed during an overnight raid by the Israeli military in Nablus early on Sunday. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 29, 2022

A Palestinian teenager has been killed by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.

Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, "died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest", during a protest near the village of Al-Mughayer, close to Ramallah, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement on Friday. 

An AFP photographer at the scene reported 300 to 400 Palestinians had gathered for a protest march against Israeli settlement expansion in the area.

Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other.

The Israeli army said it had intervened after "hundreds of Palestinians instigated a violent riot".

The army and border police responded with "riot dispersal means and live fire," the military statement to AFP added.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

Months of violence

It came after two Palestinians were killed during an overnight raid by the Israeli military in Nablus early on Sunday, in what the army described as a shootout with gunmen.

At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

READ MORE: Türkiye condemns Israeli plan to expand illegal settlements

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground