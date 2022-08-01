The United States was involved in the bombing of an internally displaced persons’ camp in Nigeria that killed more than 160 civilians, mostly children, according to the US based website the Intercept.

The attack, referred to as an instance of ‘US-Nigeria operations’ in a formerly secret US military document, also killed nine aid workers and seriously wounded more than 120 people.

The January 2017 attack on the camp located in Rann, Nigeria near the Cameroonian and Chadian borders was conducted as a part of a long-running counterinsurgency campaign against the armed group Boko Haram. The strike also destroyed at least 35 structures, including shelters for war victims.

Before a jet arrived and bombed the area where people draw water from a borehole, a surveillance plane circled above the Rann IDP camp, which housed 43,000 people and was controlled by the Nigerian military.

The jet dropped another bomb on the tents of displaced civilians sheltering there.

After the attack, the Nigerian forces sent out a statement expressing regret for carrying out the strike.

It said that “the location was not reflected in the operational map as a humanitarian base,” according to Major Gen. John Enenche, Nigeria’s director of defense information.

“Hence, it appeared as a place that could equally be used for enemy activities.”

Evidence obtained by the Intercept suggests that the US launched a near-unprecedented internal investigation of the attack, because it secretly provided intelligence or other support to the Nigerian armed forces.

The inquiry was ordered by the top American general overseeing troops in Africa.

It was specifically designed to avoid questions of wrongdoing or recommendations for disciplinary action, according to the document cited in the Intercept report.

Just days after the attack, US Africa Command secretly commissioned Brig. Gen. Frank J. Stokes who undertook an “investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of a kinetic air strike (‘strike’) conducted by Nigerian military forces in the vicinity of Rann, Nigeria.”