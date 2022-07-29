It was once the largest saltwater lake in the Middle East, and the sixth largest on Earth. Along its fertile banks, civilisations rose and fell. It was the cradle of life, sustaining millions of lives through millennia — humans, animals, birds. It is now dying.

Lake Urmia in northwestern Iran is fast on its way to desiccation or drying up. And the emergency management authorities of the West Azerbaijan province have warned as recently as July 14 that more than 95 percent of the highly saline lake’s water has disappeared.

This follows a two-decade pattern of annually losing 40 centimetres of its water level.

Although officials blame the runaway drying of the lake to the conundrum of climate change and protracted periods of drought gripping Iran, there is scientific evidence from scholarly work that says otherwise—the main drivers of the environmental tragedy are aggressive water resources development schemes, unregulated agriculture, man-made changes to the system and upstream competition over exploitation of available water.

The perceived mismanagement of the crisis by the government, despite millions of dollars splurged on restoring the iconic body of water, has precipitated frequent outpourings of dissent nationally, with people taking to the streets to protest the Islamic Republic putting the fight against environmental degradation at the back burner.

Earlier this month, at least 16 people were arrested by the police in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province after they staged protests demanding government action on the atrophying ecosystem of Lake Urmia.

Dubbed by locals as “the turquoise solitaire of Azerbaijan”, Lake Urmia has been an imperative stop and a haven for migratory birds. It has also served as a therapeutic bath for tourists who used its warm, hypersaline waters as a balm on their wary bodies.

With endemic neglect and the absence of a political will, especially in the hardline Raisi administration, the lake's survival is anyone’s guess. And it is highly likely that the saltwater lake, where archaeological excavations have found evidence of life and artefacts in the basin dating back to the 3rd millennium BCE, will die soon.

Creating water bankruptcy

Kaveh Madani, a globally-recognised environmental scientist and a research professor at the City University of New York’s Remote Sensing of Earth Systems Institute, has been involved in researching the desiccation of Lake Urmia for several years and provided policy recommendations for saving it. He and a group of academics have devised the term “Aral Sea syndrome” to characterise Lake Urmia’s cataclysm.

Surrounded by Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, the drainage basin of the Aral Sea that largely dried up by the 2010s covered the former Soviet republics of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan as well as neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran.

“The Soviet leaders thought they should be using water for increased development, production of cotton, increased agricultural activities, employment and other purposes. As a result, they reduced the inflow to the lake…and it went dry,” Madani tells TRT World.

“This created dust and health problems (for the people living near the lake). For a long time, the world has been trying to help restore that lake and it has been nearly impossible,” he adds.

Madani, who also serves as the head of a research programme on integrated resources management at the United Nations University-FLORES, says the main cause of Lake Urmia’s gradual demise is what he terms a “mass balance issue”.

“The lake naturally loses some water due to evaporation every year, and to lose water through evaporation and be able to stay at the same level, it requires a certain degree of input. The inflow is provided through rivers. If you cut the inflow to the lake, and the outflow and evaporation continue, the lake would eventually dry up,” he says.