Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for strikes on a prison in eastern Ukraine that Moscow said have killed dozens, including some of those captured in battle-scarred Mariupol.

The Russian army and separatists backed by it accused Kiev's forces of striking the jail holding Ukrainian prisoners on Friday — a charge vehemently denied by Ukraine, which in turn pointed fingers at Moscow's forces.

The Russian defence ministry said the jail in Olenivka in the separatist-held eastern region of Donetsk was targeted overnight with US-made advanced HIMARS rocket systems. It said in a statement "40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded".

Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatists, put the death toll from the alleged prison shelling at 47 people. A total of 193 people were held in the jail at the time of the strike, Pushilin said in comments broadcast on Russian state television.

The Russian defence ministry said the Ukrainian prisoners included members of the Azov Battalion, who defended the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.

'Bloody provocation'

Moscow claimed that the "bloody provocation of the Kiev regime" was designed to discourage Ukrainian troops from laying down their arms and surrendering. "This egregious provocation was carried out to intimidate Ukrainian servicemen," the defence ministry said.

Pushilin, the separatist leader, claimed Kiev forces struck the jail because Ukrainian prisoners had begun to testify.