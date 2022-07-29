US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have managed largely to steer clear of escalatory rhetoric on Taiwan in a call at a time when the two leaders are beset by economic challenges on the home front, according to experts.

Xi's warning to Biden against "playing with fire" over Taiwan on Thursday, though vivid, largely mirrored his remarks from the two leaders' video meeting in November.

"The portion of the conversation on Taiwan was extremely similar to the last conversation. Xi's warnings did not escalate," said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, referring to Beijing's readout of the call.

Taiwan comprised a key part of the more than two-hour discussion, according to a senior US official, who declined to say if Biden and Xi directly broached the topic of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's yet-to-be-confirmed visit to the island amid spiralling tensions.

Instead, the official highlighted that Biden had conveyed that Washington maintained its long-standing "one-China policy" under which it recognises Beijing, not Taipei, diplomatically.

"My sense is the two leaders talking directly probably lowered the temperature somewhat relative to what it would have been without the meeting," said Jacob Stokes, an Indo-Pacific security fellow at the Centre for a New American Security.

READ MORE:Taiwan president oversees military drills on warship

A visit by the House speaker, as soon as August according to some reports, would be a dramatic, though not unprecedented, show of US support for the island. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last House speaker to visit Taiwan in 1997.