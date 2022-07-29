The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution recognising the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, in a vote Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called “historic.”

Thursday's vote in the 193-member world body was 161-0 with eight countries abstaining — China, Russian Federation, Belarus, Cambodia, Iran, Syria, Kyrgyzstan and Ethiopia.

“This landmark development demonstrates that member states can come together in our collective fight against the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” Guterres’ deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The resolution, based on a similar text adopted last year by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, calls on all nations, international organisations and businesses to scale up efforts to ensure a healthy environment for all people.

READ MORE:Climate change may spark conflict in Africa

'Reality for everyone'

Guterres cautioned that adoption of the resolution was only the beginning. He urged all countries to make the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment “a reality for everyone, everywhere,” Haq said.