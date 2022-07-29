WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN resolution recognises right to clean, healthy environment
The resolution, based on a similar text adopted last year by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, calls on all nations, global groups and businesses to scale up efforts to ensure a healthy environment.
UN resolution recognises right to clean, healthy environment
The General Assembly resolution was hailed as a milestone and a victory for the planet. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
July 29, 2022

The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution recognising the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, in a vote Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called “historic.”

Thursday's vote in the 193-member world body was 161-0 with eight countries abstaining — China, Russian Federation, Belarus, Cambodia, Iran, Syria, Kyrgyzstan and Ethiopia.

“This landmark development demonstrates that member states can come together in our collective fight against the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution,” Guterres’ deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The resolution, based on a similar text adopted last year by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, calls on all nations, international organisations and businesses to scale up efforts to ensure a healthy environment for all people.

READ MORE:Climate change may spark conflict in Africa

'Reality for everyone'

Guterres cautioned that adoption of the resolution was only the beginning. He urged all countries to make the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment “a reality for everyone, everywhere,” Haq said.

RECOMMENDED

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. Russia and others who abstained said the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment can only become a legally recognised right when it is included in international treaties.

Nonetheless, the General Assembly resolution was hailed as a milestone including by Inger Andersen, executive director of the Nairobi-based United Nations Environment Programme.

Echoing Guterres, she said the General Assembly had “made history”, delivering “a victory for people and planet” that has been five decades in the making.

“From a foothold in the 1972 Stockholm Declaration, the right has been integrated into constitutions, national laws and regional agreements,” Andersen said. 

“In October 2021, it was recognised by the UN Human Rights Council. Today’s decision elevates the right to where it belongs: universal recognition.”

READ MORE:Renewed hope for children displaced by extreme environmental events

SOURCE:AP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground