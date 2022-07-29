Venezuela and Colombia will reestablish diplomatic relations at an ambassadorial level when leftist President-elect Gustavo Petro takes office in Bogota on August 7, representatives of the South American neighbors said.

Relations between the two countries were broken in 2019 after Colombian President Ivan Duque refused to recognise the reelection of his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

Duque instead backed the claim of opposition leader Juan Guaido to be Venezuela's acting president.

Colombia was one of around 60 countries to do so, having rejected Venezuela's 2018 presidential election, which was boycotted by the opposition.

Venezuela's minister of foreign relations, Carlos Faria, hosted Colombia's Foreign Minister-elect Alvaro Leyva in San Cristobal on Thursday, the capital of Tachira state on the border between the two countries.

Leyva read out a statement saying that both men had "expressed their desire to progress on a work agenda towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations from August 7 by naming ambassadors and diplomatic and consular officials."

