US airline JetBlue acquires Spirit for $3.8 billion after bidding war
The agreement capped a months-long bidding war and arrives one day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with fellow budget carrier Frontier Airlines fell apart.
By Meryem Demirhan
July 28, 2022

Spirit Airlines Inc has agreed to a $3.8 billion buyout offer from low-cost rival JetBlue Airways Corp, ending a drawn-out battle for the carrier whose acquisition would help create the fifth-largest US airline.

Thursday's announcement comes after Spirit cancelled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings, but the potential combination is expected to kick off a fight with antitrust regulators.

JetBlue's offer price of at least $33.50 per share represents a premium of nearly 38 percent to the last closing price of Spirit shares.

Including a "ticking fee", or small monthly payments to Spirit shareholders from January next year until the deal is completed, the offer can go up to $34.15 per share.

Spirit shares were up nearly 5 percent before the bell as investors cheered the end of a takeover saga that began in April.

JetBlue rose 1 percent, while Frontier was 1.6 percent higher.

Both carriers were locked in a bidding war to create a combined airline that will better compete with legacy US carriers at a time when the industry faces a labour crunch and high jet fuel costs.

Antitrust concerns

Spirit had in February agreed to a $2.9 billion offer from Frontier before JetBlue jumped into the fray in April.

Despite JetBlue's better terms, Spirit had pushed for a merger with Bill Franke-backed Frontier, citing antitrust concerns with a potential JetBlue tie-up.

But it could not muster investor support for the deal and was forced to delay a shareholder vote on the proposed acquisition four times.

At the latest meet that was set for Thursday, Spirit shareholders were expected to vote against a merger with Frontier.

Spirit cancelled the merger with Frontier without giving details on results of the shareholder meet.

The outcome is a setback for Franke, who was instrumental in starting the talks with Spirit last year.

Franke's airline-focused buyout firm, Indigo Partners, is a major shareholder in Frontier.

SOURCE:Reuters
