At least three civilians and 15 soldiers have been killed in separate attacks in central Mali as insecurity worsens in the West African nation.

Two attacks on Wednesday targeted Mali army positions in the centre of the country, and the army fought back killing at least 48 assailants, said army spokesman Col. Souleymane Dembele.

“Malian Armed Forces repelled terrorist attacks targeting positions in Sevare, Sokolo and Kalumba early this Wednesday,” he said in a statement.

The soldiers killed include “six dead in Sokolo” and “12 dead, including 3 civilians, in Kalumba, in the Nara region,” the statement said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they bear the mark of militant groups linked to Al Qaeda which are present in those areas and whose local leader, Amadou Koufa, sent a message a few weeks ago urging his fighters to intensify attacks against the Malian army.

The attacks in central Mali come days after the attack on Mali’s largest military base, Kati, just 15 kilometres (9 miles) outside the capital, Bamako, in which at least one person was killed.