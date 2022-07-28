Three foreign climbers are missing and feared dead on Pakistan's Karakorum mountain range in the country's far north, an official has said.

A senior government official from the Gilgit Baltistan tourism department said on Thursday that Canadian Richard Cartier and Australian Matthew Eakin were missing on K2, the world's second-highest mountain, while Briton Gordon Henderson was lost climbing Broad Peak, the twelfth-highest.

"We cannot declare them dead until the bodies are found," the official said. "We pray we find them alive, but the chances are very slim."

Henderson, a wing commander with Britain's Royal Air Force, went missing on July 19 on the 8,051-metre Broad Peak, the armed force said on its verified Facebook page.

"Our thoughts are with Wing Commander Henderson's family, friends and colleagues at this dreadful time," it said.

Eakin and Cartier have been missing since the weekend on K2, which is nicknamed the "Savage Mountain" for its high level of difficulty.

