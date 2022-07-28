Sea levels are increasing around Britain at a far faster rate than a century ago while the country is warming slightly more than the global average, leading meteorologists have said.

The annual study, published on Wednesday and titled "State of the UK Climate 2021", found recent decades have been "warmer, wetter and sunnier" than the 20th century.

"This year's report continues to show the impact of global temperature rises on the climate in the UK," the Met Office, the country's meteorological authority, said in a summary on Thursday.

The report comes hot on the heels of temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius in England last week for the first time, setting a record at 40.3C.

It added the findings were "reaffirming that climate crisis is not just a problem for the future and that it is already influencing the conditions we experience here at home".

Meteorologists noted in the report that sea levels over the last three decades had increased in some places at more than double the rate recorded at the start of the 1900s.

They have risen by around 16.5cm since 1990 — approximately three to 5.2mm each year, compared to 1.5mm annually in the early part of last century.

This is exposing more areas of coastal land to larger and more frequent storm surges and "wind driven wave impacts", the Met Office said.

