Thursday, July 28, 2022

It's time to focus on Ukraine ceasefire - top Turkish diplomat

Following last week’s breakthrough deal on grain exports, Türkiye’s foreign minister said "now it is time to focus on brokering a ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Mevlut Cavusoglu praised the grain exports deal signed in Istanbul last on Friday with the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, saying the obstacles "to exports of not only Ukrainian grain but also Russian grain and fertiliser" have come down, helping to feed a hungry world.

As part of the deal, Türkiye on Wednesday inaugurated a coordination centre to carry out joint inspections at the entrances and exits of harbours and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Deadly Russian strikes target military bases in central Ukraine

Russian strikes on military facilities and residential buildings across war-scarred Ukraine left several dead in attacks President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as "missile terrorism".

"Twenty-five people have been transferred to medical facilities and are receiving treatment. Five are dead," the region's governor Andriy Raikovich said in a video on his social media.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying that there were 12 servicemen among the wounded.

Syrian ship carrying 'stolen Ukrainian barley, flour' docks in Tripoli -Ukrainian embassy

A Syrian ship under US sanctions has docked in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli carrying barley and wheat that the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut told Reuters news agency on Thursday had been plundered by Russia from Ukrainian stores.

The Laodicea docked in Tripoli on Wednesday, according to shipping data website MarineTraffic.

"The ship has travelled from a Crimean port that is closed to international shipping, carrying 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour that we suspect was taken from Ukrainian stores," the embassy told Reuters.

UN: Details for safe Ukraine grain shipments still being worked out

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was hopeful that the first shipment of grain from a Ukrainian Black Sea port could take place as early as Friday, but "crucial" details for the safe passage of vessels were still being worked out.

Griffiths said Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian military officials were working with a UN team at a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul to hammer out standard operating procedures for the deal agreed by the four parties last Friday.

"That is a detailed negotiation based on the agreement," Griffiths told UN member states in a briefing. "But without those standard operating procedures we cannot manage a safe passage of vessels."

Russian TV protester ordered to pay fine over Ukraine

A Moscow court ordered journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine during a live TV broadcast, to pay a fine for discrediting the Russian army.

Moscow's Meshchansky district court said that Ovsyannikova, a former editor at state-controlled Channel One, should pay a fine of 50,000 rubles (around $800), an AFP journalist said from the court.

Ovsyannikova's lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said she was fined for speaking out against Moscow's intervention in Ukraine earlier this month when she turned up at Moscow's Basmanny district court to support city councilor Ilya Yashin.

Moscow-backed officials detain 21 Ukraine army 'accomplices'

Russian-backed officials in southern Ukraine has said that more than 20 "accomplices" of the Ukrainian army and security services had been detained.

Members of the Russian guard detained 21 "accomplices" of the Ukrainian armed forces and the SBU security service in the Moscow-occupied region of Kherson and the partially controlled region of Zaporizhzhia, the pro-Kremlin regional administration in Kherson said.

State news agency RIA Novosti, citing a member of Russian law enforcement, described the detained agents as a group of gun layers — who help adjust the aim of fire against targets — headed by a female coordinator. They helped aim rocket and artillery fire at the Russian army in the region of Kherson, RIA Novosti said.

Russian-backed separatists say four civilians killed in Ukraine shelling