Türkiye’s national defence minister and Ukraine’s infrastructure minister spoke by phone about preparations for Ukrainian grain shipments from the country’s Black Sea ports, said the Turkish National Defence Ministry.

Hulusi Akar and Oleksandr Kubrakov expressed satisfaction on Wednesday over the opening of the Joint Coordination Center by the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also exchanged ideas on the preparations for the grain shipments, which are supposed to start this week.

Akar and Kubrakov stressed the need for the continuation of reciprocal support and coordination in the process, the statement added.

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was opened on Wednesday in a ceremony in which the Turkish defence chief took part.

