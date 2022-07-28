Facebook parent company Meta has reported that its quarterly revenue dropped year-over-year for the first time ever, as its profit plunged by more than a third.

The bad news reflects a troubled landscape for the social media powerhouse, which is battling the rising phenomenon of TikTok and a turbulent global economy.

Meta said on Wednesday that revenue in the recently ended quarter ebbed a percent to $28.8 billion when compared to the same period a year ago, missing market expectations.

"We're putting increased energy and focus around our key company priorities that unlock both near and long term opportunities for Meta and the people and businesses that use our services," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings release.

It was the first such slip for the company since the firm, then known simply as Facebook, went public in 2012, said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

"The year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue signifies just how quickly Meta's business has deteriorated," said analyst Debra Aho Williamson.

"The good news, if we can call it that, is that its competitors in digital advertising are also experiencing a slowdown."

The results came just hours after US regulators announced they would try to block Meta's acquisition of virtual reality fitness app maker Within, a potential blow to the tech giant's metaverse ambitions.

