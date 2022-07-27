Two former Minneapolis police officers have been sentenced on federal charges stemming from the murder of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed when their colleague Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest.

At a hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday, US District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Tou Thao, 36, to 3 1/2 years, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, he sentenced J. Alexander Kueng, 28, to three years. A third officer, Thomas Lane, 39, was sentenced last Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison.

In February, the three were convicted by a federal jury of depriving Floyd of his civil rights and failing to come to Floyd's aid while Chauvin, a white man, was choking him with his knee for nine minutes.

Chauvin was sentenced in February to 20 years and 5 months for federal charges related to Floyd's murder in May 2020.

A cellphone video of the dying, handcuffed Floyd pleading with Chauvin for his life before falling motionless prompted outrage, spurring huge daily protests against racism and police brutality in cities around the world.