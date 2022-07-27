Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have breached Baghdad’s parliament in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.

Wednesday's demonstrators were protesting the recent nomination of Mohammed al Sudani as the official nominee of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shia parties and their allies.

The majority of the protesters were followers of influential Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr.

The demonstrators, all of them men, were seen walking on tables on the parliament floor, sitting in the chairs of lawmakers and waving Iraqi flags. Some carried portraits of the cleric.

No lawmakers were present, and only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.

It was the largest protest since federal elections were held in October, and the second time Sadr has used his ability to mobilise masses to send a message to his political rivals this month.

Earlier in July, thousands heeded his call for a mass prayer, an event many feared would turn into protests.

'Sudani out!'

The storming of parliament carried an implicit warning to the Framework party of a potential escalation to come if the government forms with al Sudani at the helm.

Earlier Wednesday, demonstrators breached Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.

Riot police used water cannons to repel demonstrators pulling down cement blast walls. But many breached the gates to the area, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

The demonstrators walked down the zone's main thoroughfare, with dozens gathering outside the doors to the parliament building.