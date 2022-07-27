Russian energy giant Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to about 20 percent of its capacity, German authorities have said.

The Russian state-run company announced on Monday that it would choke supply to 33 million cubic metres a day – half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.

EU states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's conflict in Ukraine.

Gazprom cited the halted operation of one of the last two operating turbines for the pipeline due to the "technical condition of the engine".

The German economy ministry dismissed the explanation, saying there was "no technical reason for a reduction of deliveries". Government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann spoke on Wednesday of a "power play" by Moscow.

Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's energy regulator, said gas flows had dropped to 20 percent of the pipeline's capacity on Wednesday from 40 percent.

"We'll see today if it stays that way," he said in a statement.

