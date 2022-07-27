France’s prison population has steadily increased for the last 20 years: Since 2004, the number of detainees has increased by 45.4 percent, with at least 70,651 inmates reportedly incarcerated in French prisons as of January 1, 2020. Yet this increase hasn’t been adequately handled, as prison expansion remains at a standstill, leaving inmates stuck in overcrowded cells. With 49 prisons across the country dealing with an occupancy rate of over 150 percent — figures matching the country’s incarceration rate during World War II — conditions have only worsened for those locked up inside.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has drawn attention to the issue of overcrowding in French jails, stating that, "the occupancy rates of the concerned prisons reveal the existence of a structural problem." It advised France to "adopt general measures aimed at eliminating overcrowding and improving material conditions of detention."

However, there is a genuine political impasse on prison expansion as it involves complex bureaucratic procedures and resistance from neighbourhood committees — no one wants a prison next to their home. One of the country’s newest prisons — set to open in Caen, Normandy, at the end of this year — took seven long years to be built due to bureaucratic and social hurdles.

In addition to the challenges faced in building new incarceration centres, increasing the number of prison beds alone is costly — and counterproductive. More than 36,000 beds have been built in thirty years, but the effort has failed to resolve the issue of overcrowding. As a result, the adage "the more you build, the more you fill" sounds all too familiar in French prisons.

In addition to overcrowding, living conditions within France’s prisons remain dire — and are only worsening during an already intolerable heatwave.

In January 2020, the ECHR brought to light the living conditions of 32 inmates held in six incarceration centres, describing the treatment they were subjected to as cruel and degrading. And the ‘Controleur General Des Lieux de Privation de Liberte’ (CGLPL) — an independent administrative organisation established in 2008 to oversee sites where freedom is deprived — recently issued a damning report, highlighting rights violations in several French prisons. One violation cited in the report detailed how inmates in the Seysses correctional facility in the suburbs of Toulouse were forced to cover their ears to keep cockroaches out.