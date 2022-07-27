Around 40,000 British railway workers have staged a walkout, a month after the largest strike in 30 years.

Wednesday's nationwide walkout over pay and conditions brought the rail network to a virtual standstill with only one in five trains running and caused major disruption to rush-hour commuters.

The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s railways struggle to adapt to travel and commuting habits changed — perhaps forever — by the coronavirus pandemic.

There were almost 1 billion train journeys in the UK in the year to March, compared to 1.7 billion in the 12 months before the pandemic, and rail companies are looking to cut costs and staffing.

Negotiations have so far ended in deadlock. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers says employers’ latest pay offer falls short amid soaring inflation — currently at 9.4 percent — and the worst cost of living crisis in decades.