WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK nationwide strike brings rail network to standstill
The 24-hour strike by around 40,000 workers comes a month after the country’s most disruptive rail walkout in three decades brought trains to a halt across the UK at the start of the summer holiday season.
UK nationwide strike brings rail network to standstill
There were almost 1 billion train journeys in the UK in the year to March, compared to 1.7 billion in the 12 months before the pandemic, and rail companies are looking to cut costs and staffing. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
July 27, 2022

Around 40,000 British railway workers have staged a walkout, a month after the largest strike in 30 years.

Wednesday's nationwide walkout over pay and conditions brought the rail network to a virtual standstill with only one in five trains running and caused major disruption to rush-hour commuters.

The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s railways struggle to adapt to travel and commuting habits changed — perhaps forever — by the coronavirus pandemic.

There were almost 1 billion train journeys in the UK in the year to March, compared to 1.7 billion in the 12 months before the pandemic, and rail companies are looking to cut costs and staffing.

Negotiations have so far ended in deadlock. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers says employers’ latest pay offer falls short amid soaring inflation — currently at 9.4 percent — and the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

RECOMMENDED

It accuses the Conservative government of preventing train companies from making a better offer. The government says it is not directly involved in the dispute.

London Underground trains and buses ran as normal, but Eurostar reduced the number of trains though the Channel Tunnel as a knock-on effect, despite its staff not joining the walkout.

The government urged union bosses and train operators to resolve the dispute. Services are expected to resume early Thursday.

READ MORE:UK's foreign secretary blames French authorities for travel chaos

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground