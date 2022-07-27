More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights have been cancelled because of a strike by the German airline's ground staff, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

The one-day strike, which started at 3.45 am local time (0145 GMT) on Wednesday, has forced Germany’s flag carrier to cancel almost all flights from Frankfurt and Munich airports.

About 134,000 passengers had to change their travel plans or cancel them altogether, German news agency dpa reported.

Flights operated by other airlines, which are usually supported by Lufthansa ground staff, were also affected with at least 47 connections cancelled on Tuesday, dpa said.

At Frankfurt airport, 725 of 1,160 scheduled flights were canceled for the day, according to a spokesperson for airport operator Fraport.

Major disruptions and flight delays were also expected at Berlin, Cologne/Bonn and Dusseldorf airports, adding to the travel chaos during the peak holiday period.

The airline advised affected passengers not to come to the airports because most of the counters there would not be staffed anyway.

