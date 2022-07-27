Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Russia seizes another Ukraine power plant — Zelenskyy’s adviser

Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to Kherson, Melitopol and Zaporizhzhia regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant.

"They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.

Moscow lashes out at West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has lashed out at the West for creating a grains supply chain crisis by slapping unjustified sanctions on Moscow.

Speaking at the Russian Embassy in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Lavrov said that Western media was presenting the "situation in a totally distorted manner.”

“Of course, the situation in Ukraine has a negative impact on food markets, but not because of Russia’s special military operation,” he said, instead pointing to the coronavirus pandemic and the West's "reckless policy...on so-called green transition"

He added that China, which has developed the world's number one economy will be the next target because it “…defeated the West on their own turf.”

Russia will stick with space station until at least 2028

Russian space officials told their US counterparts that Moscow expects to remain on the International Space Station at least until their own outpost in orbit is built in 2028, NASA's space operations chief said.

Russia's assurance on Tuesday came after the newly appointed head of its space agency, Roscosmos, surprised NASA earlier in the day by announcing that Moscow intended to end more than two decades of partnership on the space station "after 2024."

"We're not getting any indication at any working level that anything's changed," Kathy Lueders, NASA's space operations chief, said on Wednesday, adding the National Aeronautics and Space Administration relations with Roscosmos remained "business as usual."

Police officer killed by Ukrainian 'resistance' in Kherson

A police officer in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson was killed by an explosive device planted by the Ukrainian "resistance movement" and another one was injured, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

The reported killing is the latest in a series of attacks on local officials in regions captured by Russia since it attacked Ukraine in February.

On Saturday, the directorate urged citizens in the Kherson region to reveal where Moscow's troops were living and which locals were collaborating with the occupying authorities.

EU Court upholds broadcast ban on Russia Today

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld the EU ban on Russia Today (RT) broadcasts that the bloc imposed as part of its sanctions in response to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.